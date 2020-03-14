Football: Almost left in limbo, Geylang's Iqbal Hussain wants to soar again with Eagles

SINGAPORE - He scored two goals in Geylang International's 3-0 midweek win against the Young Lions but Iqbal Hussain was never meant to play a starring role in the match.

After all, he was in limbo and without a Singapore Premier League (SPL) club as recently as four weeks ago.

He was released by Hougang United after last season and went for trials in Thailand where he was offered a contract with Thai League 1 side Sukhothai. The deal collapsed at the last minute in February, at time when most SPL teams had already filled their roster.

For Iqbal, 27, it was a reminder of the unpredictable nature of a professional footballer. He said: "When you try to find overseas opportunities, you run the risk of not having something to fall back on. I was definitely worried I couldn't find a team in Singapore in time after that.

"This is why I'm really appreciative of the chance Geylang gave me. The coaches and players have been really welcoming and helpful. There's a real family spirit at the club."

Every club and national coach he has worked with previously will vouch for the 1.86m forward's physical and technical attributes. But issues with his discipline and attitude have led to accusations of inconsistency - Iqbal has never scored more than four league goals a season since he started his career at Gombak United in 2012 and has earned just seven international caps.

Geylang coach Noor Ali said: "Iqbal has very good individual abilities and that attacking flair that few footballers in Singapore have.

"I used to be a temperamental player myself so I hope I can use my experiences to get the best out of my players. I told them, football is their livelihood so they better take care of their careers. Focus or get out. So far, they have responded well.

"We are the only team to use an all-local strikeforce. Players like Iqbal, Christopher van Huizen, Fareez Farhan, Khairul Nizam and Amy Recha, they have to realise Geylang is the best place to prove themselves to earn a place in the national team."

Iqbal is determined to repay Geylang's faith in him. He said: "I'm lucky that I have experience playing in all attacking positions but really, be it as a substitute or even as a defender, I'm just grateful for the opportunity to play.

"National call-ups are always a good thing, and with (Lions) coach Tatsuma Yoshida, every player has a chance, and that's how it should be.

"I feel I still have a lot to give, and a lot to learn. The one target I have is to play overseas because I believe I can cut it, and I will prove it by being better than before."

He faces his former club Hougang on Sunday (March 15) and it will also be a reunion for Noor Ali, who played for the Cheetahs in 2011.

The former national striker added: "Hougang are a quality side from the goalkeeper to their frontline, they have experienced players and are contenders for the top three again.

"But I am confident of the team we have too, and even so early on in the season, there have been upsets with Tanjong Pagar and Balestier Khalsa holding the Lion City Sailors and Albirex Niigata respectively."

He had mixed feelings about the game being a closed-door affair due to the coronavirus situation. He said: "We will definitely miss the support of our fans. The Ultra Eagles and Hougang Hools are two of most vocal sets of fans and it is our loss they can't be in the stadium cheering for both teams."

There was a silver lining, he joked. "If we look at it positively, the players will be able to hear the coaches instructions more clearly."