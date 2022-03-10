Football: All my life, I've been an underdog, says Tanjong Pagar new signing Mirko Sugic

SINGAPORE - Two matches into the Singapore Premier League (SPL) season, Tanjong Pagar United find themselves at the top of the table. The last time this happened, in 2001, there was no Facebook or iPhone.

The Jaguars have also got there the hard way, opening their campaign with a surprise 2-0 win over last year's runners-up Albirex Niigata before holding another title contender Hougang United to a 2-2 draw last weekend.

They next face Balestier Khalsa on Saturday (March 12) at the Toa Payoh Stadium and new signing Mirko Sugic was relishing another chance to prove doubters wrong.

The 1.9m central midfielder, who already has two assists, arrived in the SPL as a relative unknown compared to the big name signings of Maxime Lestienne, Kim Shin-wook (both at Lion City Sailors) and Hougang's Andre Moritz.

The Croat, who joined a Tanjong Pagar side that finished the 2020 season last of eight teams and fifth a year later, said: "All my life, I have been an underdog. Not many people believe in me. This is nothing new. Maybe I joined a team that was perfect for me."

He was recommended by Dragan Talajic, who was a goalkeeper for Tanjong Pagar from 1997-2001 and won the Singapore Cup in 1998.

Sugic, 27, was plying his trade in the Croatian second tier with NK Dubrava. He even contemplated quitting after moves to Poland and North Macedonia fell through late last year.

He said: "It was tough not being wanted and not being able to play football. When there is failure after failure, you do tend to think of moving on. But ever since I have come to Singapore, I feel at home."

He uses the gym and swimming pool daily at his condominium in Jurong East and can finally afford to buy supplements and "eat food that a footballer should".

Those in the Croatian second tier earn an average of between €500-€1,500 (S$744-S$2,234) a month.

While he declined to reveal his salary here, Sugic said: "There have been months in Croatia when payment does not even arrive on time. So you can't possibly plan to eat well and get the things you need as an athlete. I am so thankful to be here and I want to repay Dragan and Tanjong Pagar with what I do on the pitch."