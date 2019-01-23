Football: Albirex to play Home United for Singapore Community Shield on Feb 23 at Jalan Besar

Defending Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Albirex Niigata will play last season's runners-up Home United as they kick off the upcoming local football season with the Community Shield showdown on Feb 23 at Jalan Besar.

From 2014 to 2018, the Community Shield also doubled up as a league match. But no league points will be up for grabs in this fixture this year.

Albirex are defending champions from 2016 to 2018, while Home United have never won the competition, losing in 2008, 2012 and 2014.

The SPL will start on March 2 with Geylang International hosting Albirex at Our Tampines Hub and Young Lions taking on Balestier Khalsa at Jalan Besar.

The season's full schedule can be accessed at http://fas.org.sg/competitions/fixtures

With the shared stadiums initiative to kick off this year, the eight local-based SPL clubs will be sharing four regional stadiums - Bishan (Balestier and Home United), Jalan Besar (Hougang United and Young Lions), Jurong (Albirex and Warriors FC), and Our Tampines Hub (Geylang and Tampines Rovers).