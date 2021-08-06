Football: Albirex suffer first defeat in this year's SPL after shock 2-1 loss to Tanjong Pagar

SINGAPORE - After 14 matches in this season's Singapore Premier League (SPL), defending champions Albirex Niigata finally tasted defeat.

Their conquerors will surprise many though, as last year's bottom club Tanjong Pagar produced a shock 2-1 win on Friday (Aug 6) at the Jurong East Stadium.

The last time the White Swans fell was a 4-1 reversal to Tampines Rovers last November, 16 games ago.

While their lead at the top remains at four points with 31 points after 14 matches, their closest rivals Lion City Sailors have two games in hand and must fancy their chances of claiming the championship.

Tanjong Pagar, who had previously never beaten Albirex in 17 league meetings, are sixth in the eight-team table with 13 points.

Curiously, while the Jaguars finished last year without a win, they held top sides Tampines Rovers, Albirex and the Sailors to draws.

Tanjong Pagar head coach Hasrin Jailani said: "Full credit to the players. The coaching staff prepared them well but it's the players who really believed in themselves and carried out the game plan.

"Honestly, we are not surprised that we have beaten Albirex. We know we are capable of springing a surprise against the top teams. The players really turned up today.

"We are not lucky but it's all about the hard work and we showed that with that, you can win top teams."

He also praised new signing Shakir Hamzah, noting that the left-back "gave us the stability tonight" and his presence "in the backline gives the players the confidence to defend well".

Hasrin's team were worthy winners on Friday against an out-of-sorts Japanese side. Tanjong Pagar's 18-year-old midfielder Fathullah Rahmat stood out, belying his age with a calm performance.

It was his cross in the 33rd minute that found Japanese forward Reo Nishiguchi, who made no mistake with his sixth goal of the season to give the visitors a shock lead.

Shuya Yamashita's header from a corner in the 80th minute appeared to salvage a point for Albirex but they were stunned minutes later by an outrageous effort from just inside their own half by Tanjong Pagar substitute Junior Luiz.

Analysis:

This result will offer hope for the rest of the league and a possible blueprint on how to stifle Albirex.

Tanjong Pagar were compact in defence and midfield for the majority of the match as their backline compressed the space and applied pressure on the Japanese attackers. Wingbacks Shodai Nishikawa and Rusyaidi Salime were also tireless in their defensive duties.

Albirex have won the league title four times in the past five campaigns but their stranglehold looks decidedly shaky this term with the Sailors ready to pounce on slip-ups like this.