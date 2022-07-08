Football: Ajax smash Dutch transfer record to pay €31.5m for ex-youth player Bergwijn

AMSTERDAM (AFP) - Steven Bergwijn has joined Ajax from Tottenham on a five-year deal for a Dutch transfer record of €31.5 million (S$44.8 million), the Amsterdam Eredivisie club announced on Friday (July 8).

The international winger, capped 22 times by the Netherlands, came through the youth ranks at Ajax, but is yet to don a first-team jersey.

Bergwijn signed for English Premier League team Tottenham in 2020, scoring seven goals in 60 appearances for the London club, without properly nailing down a starting berth.

The 24-year-old made it clear in May he wanted to leave north London side Spurs for a club that would allow him more game time in his bid to make the Netherlands squad for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Bergwijn's transfer fee smashed the previous highest in Dutch football, the €22 million Ajax paid West Ham for Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller in 2021.

Haller himself left Ajax on Wednesday to sign for Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €31 million, an amount that could rise to €34.5 million.