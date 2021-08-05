Football: After nightmare debut, Shakir Hamzah eyes second chance against Albirex

SINGAPORE - After a disastrous debut with Tanjong Pagar United last weekend, Shakir Hamzah hopes to make amends though he could not ask for tougher opponents as his club travel to Singapore Premier League (SPL) leaders Albirex Niigata on Friday (Aug 6).

The left-back, who joined the Jaguars in mid-July during the international break, was thrust into the line-up at the eleventh hour after an injury to first-choice Delwinder Singh and scored an own goal in the 3-1 defeat to Geylang International.

Shakir, 28, was quick to put that behind him and said: "For the remaining matches in the SPL, I want to give my best and help the club finish as high as possible. My aim is to play well enough to secure a long-term contract here."

His previous club, Malaysian Super League side Perak FC, ran into financial trouble and both parties agreed to a mutual termination of his contract in May.

He and some players and coaches had boycotted training after being owed at least two months worth of salary.

Shakir said: "There was so much of uncertainty. You were not sure of when you would be paid and at the same time, you had to start looking for an exit plan.

"It was especially upsetting for me because the players and staff there had such a good bond - it felt like a family."

He also addressed his withdrawal from the Lions squad just before their final World Cup qualifier in June against Saudi Arabia. National coach Tatsuma Yoshida was critical of Shakir's decision and had called it "an unnecessary distraction".

Singapore lost 3-0 to the Saudis and finished fourth of five teams in Group D.

Shakir said he was shocked by Yoshida's remarks and said he had explained to the Japanese and the national team staff his predicament then - he had to return to Malaysia to settle urgent legal matters as part of his family's relocation back to Singapore.

Despite the controversy, Shakir said he was determined to earn another call-up to the Singapore squad by helping Tanjong Pagar, currently sixth in the nine-team SPL, climb up the standings.

Head coachHasrin Jailani said: "I believe he will be a huge boost for us in the remaining matches. Against a top-four team, we have the belief to create a surprise result.

"We drew with Albirex once last season and we will look to make it a difficult game for them again (at the Jurong East Stadium)."

The White Swans top the table with 31 points after 13 games and are unbeaten this season.

Coach Keiji Shigetomi said: "Tanjong Pagar works very hard as a team and they are getting stronger with more training together and good mid-season signings. We are expecting a tough match.

"The team is not concerned about our position in the league table nor our unbeaten record. Our aim on Friday, is to get three points."