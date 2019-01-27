Football: AFC Wimbledon humble West Ham in FA Cup shock

LONDON (REUTERS) - AFC Wimbledon delivered an FA Cup fourth-round shock as the League One strugglers humbled Premier League West Ham United 4-2 in a gripping tie in south-west London on Saturday (Jan 26).

Wimbledon, bottom of England's third tier, took full advantage of a lacklustre West Ham display with Kwesi Appiah putting them ahead before Scott Wagstaff's double either side of halftime saw them lead Manuel Pellegrini's side 3-0.

West Ham, who made six changes from their last Premier League game against Bournemouth, responded with goals by Lucas Perez and Brazilian substitute Felipe Anderson.

After Wimbledon had absorbed some intense pressure from West Ham, Toby Sibbick headed past Adrian in the 88th minute to send them into the fifth round for the first time since the club was formed in 2002.

West Ham are 58 places higher than AFC Wimbledon in the English football pyramid.

AFC Wimbledon were formed by fans of former FA Cup winners Wimbledon who controversially uprooted from London to Milton Keynes in 2002 and became MK Dons.