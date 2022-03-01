Football: Adidas suspends partnership with Russian football federation

FRANKFURT (AFP) - German sports equipment giants Adidas said on Tuesday (March 1) they have suspended their partnership with the Russian Football Federation in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Adidas is suspending its partnership with the Russian Football Federation (RFS) with immediate effect," said a spokesman of the company which in 2020 generated 2.9 per cent of its turnover in the "Russia, Ukraine and CIS" regions.

Adidas joins Fifa and Uefa in censuring the country for invading Ukraine. Those organisations on Monday decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both Fifa and Uefa competitions until further notice.

