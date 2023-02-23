Football: A new SPL season brings new hopes for Geylang, Balestier and Young Lions

SINGAPORE- A new year brings with it new hopes and Geylang International, Balestier Khalsa and Young Lions will head into the 2023 Singapore Premier League season hoping that they each have something new to look forward to. The hope is that the new elements will ensure they can avoid the dreaded wooden spoon.

Geylang’s new collaboration with City Football Group has brought them a J.League level forward, Young Lions have a new strategy with the addition of foreigners while Balestier Khalsa have a new home ground in Bishan Stadium.

The Eagles who finished fourth in the eight-team league announced their collaboration with CFG on Feb 1 and are already benefiting from their partner’s network, with the recruitment of Japanese attacker Yushi Yamaya from J-League champions Yokohama F. Marinos, who are also part of the CFG family. Yamaya, 22, was recommended to after being scouted by CFG’s Group Football Operations department.

Geylang head coach Noor Ali who is once again eyeing a top-four finish will need Yamaya to successfully fill the void left behind by Sime Zuzul. The Croat forward scored 19 goals and notched seven assists in all competitions for the Eagles last season and has left for Lokomotiv Tashkent of the Uzbekistan Pro League. The Eagles have also lost experienced custodian Zaiful Nizam, last season’s Golden Glove with a league-high nine clean sheets in 25 games.

Noor Ali said: “We have to accept that we have a weaker squad this time. Losing senior players who have been in the league for some time is a huge blow but this is a challenge we have had almost every season. Yamaya brings very different skill sets from Zuzul because he is really quick and can play in any position across the front line. My target for him is to match Zuzul’s tally from last season. If he settles down early, I think he can really help us this season to meet our targets.”

Yamaya has set himself loftier goals of 20 goals and 10 assists. The Kanagawa native said: “From the friendlies so far, I know that the football here is very different to what I have experienced in Japan. But there will be no excuses because I am a foreigner and I must help the team to score and have a good number of assists.”

Balestier Khalsa, who finished second from bottom in 2022, will be hoping that Dutch coach Peter de Roo’s first full season will bring with it a first top-half finish since 2015. Fueling the confidence is the move to Bishan Stadium where the Tigers will play their home games. The Toa Payoh Stadium, which has been their home ground will be shut to make way for renovations and the pitch there has long drawn the ire of coaches and players in the league due to its poor conditions. The Tigers have also been boosted by the signing of Slovenian central midfielder Alen Kozar. In 2021, Kozar captained his former side NS Mura to a famous 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Uefa Conference League.

de Roo said: “For us, that (the quality of a pitch) is so important because we want to be a team that dominates on the ball and previously at Toa Payoh, that is not something that was always possible for obvious reasons. Recently we played a friendly at Bishan, and you could see even before the boys headed out for training, they were really looking forward to playing there. Our new signings will also bring a much-needed balance and make us more competitive.”

Meanwhile, the Young Lions have turned to foreigners – Albirex duo Kan Kobayashi and Jun Kobayashi–in the hopes of a better year.

The Young Lions were dismal in 2022 as they notched just eight points from 28 games while shipping 103 goals. Former coach Philippe Aw is back at the helm having replaced Nazri Nasir. The developmental squad will also have to contend with the SEA Games in May and the Asian Games in September.