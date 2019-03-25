Football: 4-goal Russia bounce back, Wales edge Slovakia in Euro qualifiers

BERLIN (DPA) - Russia responded to an opening defeat to Belgium by easing to a 4-0 victory over Kazakhstan in Astana in Euro 2020 qualifiers on Sunday (March 24).

Denis Cheryshev scored twice before half-time and laid on the third for captain Artem Dzyuba after the break while Abzal Beysebekov deflected a shot into his own net.

Kazakhstan had started their Euro campaign in Group I on Thursday with a 3-0 defeat of Scotland, who were playing later at San Marino.

World Cup semi-finalists Belgium, who defeated Russia 3-1 on Thursday, have a late kick-off against Cyprus in Nicosia.

Wales began their campaign in Group E with a 1-0 victory over Slovakia in Cardiff, Daniel James scoring in the fifth minute.

Slovakia had chances towards the end but Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales, skippered by Gareth Bale after manager Ryan Giggs dropped Ashley Williams, held on for the points.

The defeat for Slovakia followed an opening 2-0 win against Hungary, who were playing World Cup finalists Croatia later in Budapest.

Matches were also scheduled later in Group C, including the Netherlands against Germany, and Group G.