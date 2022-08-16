Football: 250 teams set for JSSL S'pore Professional Academy 7s tournament in Sept

The tournament will be held from Sept 2-4 at Our Tampines Hub, The Arena (Woodleigh) and The Cage at Turf City. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - The JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s, one of the biggest youth football tournaments in Asia, returns this year after a three-year absence due to the pandemic.

It will be held from Sept 2-4 across three locations here - Our Tampines Hub, The Arena (Woodleigh) and The Cage at Turf City.

Six elite teams with Under-16 players will compete in the pros category. They are Tottenham Hotspur, Valencia, JSSL, Melbourne City, Bangkok United and Johor Darul Ta'zim.

A total of 250 teams across 12 countries have signed up for the competition which features 11 categories for boys aged six to 16, and four for girls aged 10, 12, 14 and 16.

More On This Topic
Football: JSSL, Tampines Rovers to form team for 2023 Women's Premier League
Football: Lion City Sailors launch $10m training centre as part of 'commitment to revitalise local football'

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top