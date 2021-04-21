Football: 250 fans can watch S'pore Premier League live without testing from Saturday

SINGAPORE - From Saturday (April 24), up to 250 fans will get to watch their favourite Singapore Premier League (SPL) teams live in the stadiums without having to undergo any form of Covid-19 testing, said the Football Association of Singapore in a statement on Wednesday.

The move to allow fans to attend the SPL games without testing is part of the easing of Covid-19 measures by the Government.

Last month, the Ministry of Health announced that from Saturday (April 24), up to 750 fans would be allowed into pilot spectator events approved by Sport Singapore if pre-event testing is done, while up to 250 spectators will be allowed for events that do not implement testing.

Since April 10, a maximum of 250 fans have been allowed to watch SPL games live - a first since December - although they had to take either a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, Antigen Rapid Test (ART) or produce certification of having received the full two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This Saturday's games will see Hougang United play Lion City Sailors and Tanjong Pagar United face Tampines Rovers, while Sunday's matches will pit Balestier Khalsa against Albirex Niigata and Young Lions play Geylang International.

Ahead of his side's clash with Hougang, Sailors midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman said: "I cannot wait for the crowds to be back again... Even though the numbers are understandably limited for now, I am sure all the players are really looking forward to the support."

Fans will have to purchase their tickets at a dedicated booth at each match venue and ticket sales will start two hours before kick-off.

Tickets are priced at $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for concession and all ticketing operations will be handled by the clubs.