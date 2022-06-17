Football: 2026 World Cup 'invasion' will develop North America's love for soccer, says Infantino

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - North America's historical ambivalence to football is no match for the spectacle of the 2026 World Cup, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday (June 16), as he bids to make the world's "beautiful game" the preeminent sport in the region as well.

World football's governing body Fifa announced the 16 cities - 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada - that were successful from the 22 bids put forward in a special event at the Rockefeller Centre in New York.

The US will host games in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York/New Jersey.

Mexico, which hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986, will stage matches in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, while Canada, which is staging the men's event for the first time, will do so in Vancouver and Toronto.

Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, Orlando, Washington DC/Baltimore and Edmonton were the six cities that missed out.

Venue of final still unknown

However, there was no indication where the opening game or the final would be played.

"There are still some discussions to go on and we will certainly choose the best cities there as well for the opening and the final, but every match will be a final in this World Cup," Infantino said in televised remarks.

The Swiss boldly pledged that football would overtake all other sports in the region.

It is a tall task in North America: In the US, baseball has long been considered "America's pastime". In Canada, ice hockey is religion, and only Mexico can reasonably claim football as king.

For Infantino, changing that is imperative - if not inevitable.

"This part of the world, these three countries you are leading the world in many areas," he told reporters. "But in the No. 1 sport in the world, which is football or football, you are not - yet.

"And the objective must be that you will be leading the world as well in the world's No. 1 sport."