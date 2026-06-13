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Folarin Balogun scored in the 31st minute and the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time to lead the US to a 4-1 win over Paraguay.

The United States waited 32 years to play a World Cup match on home soil, and the performance met the anticipation as Folarin Balogun scored two first-half goals in a 4-1 win over Paraguay in the Group D opener on Friday at Inglewood, California.

After a seventh-minute own goal put the US in front, Balogun scored in the 31st minute and the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time to give the hosts a 3-0 lead at the break.

Mauricio got a goal back for Paraguay back in the 73rd minute, but Gio Reyna capped the match with a brilliant outside-of-the- boot strike deep in second-half stoppage time.

The US got off to a dream start thanks to the own goal by midfielder Damian Bobadilla, the result of a well-crafted build-up started in the back when Alex Freeman pinged the ball to Weston McKennie with space to roam.

McKennie passed left to Christian Pulisic, who slalomed through two defenders and drew a third before passing to the incoming McKennie in the centre of the box. The ball deflected off Bobadilla for the third-fastest US World Cup goal in history.

Balogun doubled the count moments after he was denied a goal because of an offside call. Pulisic wheeled down the left side again before a pinpoint pass between two defenders found Balogun down the middle for a one-touch goal.

Balogun scored a magnificent goal to close a near-perfect half for the US. He received the ball down the right flank from Malik Tillman, moved inside defender Omar Alderete at the top of the box and spinning defender Gustavo Gomez before firing to the upper left corner for his 11th career international goal.

Mauricio got Paraguay on the board in the 73rd minute from a seemingly innocent play. Julio Enciso picked up a loose ball and fed quickly to Mauricio for a shot past US goalkeeper Matt Freese.

A moment later, Ricardo Pepi, who had just replaced Balogun, had an attempt saved by Orlando Gil.

Reyna’s goal capped a back-to-front sequence by the US team with time winding down.

The US got a boost with the return of defender Chris Richards, who injured his ankle May 17 while playing for English club Crystal Palace. He missed the two most recent friendlies leading into the tournament.

Pulisic was replaced at half-time by Sebastian Berhalter. No reason was given, although coach Mauricio Pochettino told Fox he would address the issue after the match.

Freese made his first World Cup appearance over Matt Turner, who started all four matches at the 2022 World Cup.

The first round of Group D play concludes on June 13 when Australia meet Turkey in Vancouver.

All four teams are in action on June 19, when the US meet Australia in Seattle before Paraguay face Turkey in Santa Clara. REUTERS