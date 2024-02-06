Foden hits hat-trick as City fight back to beat Brentford 3-1

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Manchester City - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - February 5, 2024 Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick REUTERS/David Klein
LONDON - Phil Foden scored a brilliantly composed hat-trick as Manchester City fought back to earn a 3-1 win at Brentford on Monday and close to within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

Brentford, who did the double over City last season, went ahead after 21 minutes as a Mark Flekken goal kick flew over the flat-footed visiting defence, allowing Neal Maupay to race clear and tuck in his fifth goal in five games in all competitions.

Flekken was also excelling at his main job, making save after save to as City peppered his goal, before Foden finally beat him in stoppage time from close range with their 17th attempt of the first half.

It was the ever-elusive Foden again who put the champions ahead after as Kevin de Bruyne clipped in a perfect cross for the unmarked midfielder to glance home in the 53rd minute and he completed his treble 20 minutes from time with another calm finish after a one-two with Erling Haaland. REUTERS

