Focus on ‘hitting those levels’, Ange Postecoglou urges Tottenham Hotspur

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is not too concerned about his side’s winless streak as he prepares for their English Premier League home clash against West Ham United on Dec 7.
Following a good start to the season when they were leading the standings at one point, Spurs have now dropped to fifth, largely because their squad have been depleted by injuries.
After losing three consecutive matches to Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa, Postecoglou’s men fought back bravely the last time out in a 3-3 draw with Manchester City.
A win is long overdue, but the Spurs boss did not feel that his team performed badly during this barren run.
“I have been pleased by the players’ application. Performance levels in the last four games have been pretty good, apart from maybe in the (2-1) defeat to Wolves,” Postecoglou said.
“Obviously, the results haven’t (been good) and that is an area we need to improve. From my perspective, I have been pleased with the determination of the players to keep going.
“Of course, they weren’t happy with three losses. It affects their general demeanour. So we were not overjoyed in getting a draw (at City), but the manner they went about it gave them more belief in what we are trying to be. We are now trying to keep focusing on hitting those levels.”
While Arsenal, Liverpool and City are vying for the league title, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Manchester United are all in contention for a Champions League spot, and Spurs must start winning to not fall off the pace.
Postecoglou will aim to build on the momentum from the City draw against West Ham, whom they had beaten in their last two Premier League home games by an aggregate score of 5-1.
The odds are also not in the Hammers’ favour. Since they became the first team to win a league game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April 2019, they have lost three and drawn one of their subsequent four visits.
West Ham have also lost nine of their last 10 away London derbies in the Premier League, with the exception of a 1-0 victory over Fulham in April.
Spurs captain Son Heung-min, who has led his team in a more central attacking role this season following the departure of Harry Kane to German champions Bayern Munich, has so far scored nine goals and provided two assists in 14 league appearances.
It is at the other end that Tottenham have concerns – they have not kept a clean sheet in their last five games – as Postecoglou sticks to his attacking approach that is built on a high defensive line.
Cristian Romero will be back after his three-match ban, while Richarlison continues in his bid to regain full match fitness.
Postecoglou still has a crowded treatment room, with Eric Dier, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Alfie Whiteman, Pape Matar Sarr and Ashley Phillips all out.
The only injury concern for West Ham is Michail Antonio.
In the other match on Dec 7, Newcastle, a spot below Tottenham in sixth before the round of fixtures on Dec 6, travel to Everton hoping to build on their 1-0 win over Erik ten Hag’s United the last time out.
While their home record is impressive with seven wins from eight, away from home they have just one victory from six, and suffered three defeats.
The Toffees have won just two of 12 home matches under manager Sean Dyche, and they have lost five of their last six league clashes with the Magpies, but Eddie Howe is taking nothing for granted.
“They (Everton) are a very strong, physical team. They will pose questions for us defensively which we will have to answer, we are going to have to respond to those questions. It is a big game for us. We know our away form has to improve,” the Newcastle boss said.
He also confirmed that goalkeeper Nick Pope, who injured his shoulder against United, will likely require surgery and be out for “roughly four months”. REUTERS