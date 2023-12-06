Focus on ‘hitting those levels’, Ange Postecoglou urges Tottenham Hotspur

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is not too concerned about his side’s winless streak as he prepares for their English Premier League home clash against West Ham United on Dec 7.

Following a good start to the season when they were leading the standings at one point, Spurs have now dropped to fifth, largely because their squad have been depleted by injuries.

After losing three consecutive matches to Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa, Postecoglou’s men fought back bravely the last time out in a 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

A win is long overdue, but the Spurs boss did not feel that his team performed badly during this barren run.

“I have been pleased by the players’ application. Performance levels in the last four games have been pretty good, apart from maybe in the (2-1) defeat to Wolves,” Postecoglou said.

“Obviously, the results haven’t (been good) and that is an area we need to improve. From my perspective, I have been pleased with the determination of the players to keep going.

“Of course, they weren’t happy with three losses. It affects their general demeanour. So we were not overjoyed in getting a draw (at City), but the manner they went about it gave them more belief in what we are trying to be. We are now trying to keep focusing on hitting those levels.”

While Arsenal, Liverpool and City are vying for the league title, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Manchester United are all in contention for a Champions League spot, and Spurs must start winning to not fall off the pace.

Postecoglou will aim to build on the momentum from the City draw against West Ham, whom they had beaten in their last two Premier League home games by an aggregate score of 5-1.

The odds are also not in the Hammers’ favour. Since they became the first team to win a league game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April 2019, they have lost three and drawn one of their subsequent four visits.

West Ham have also lost nine of their last 10 away London derbies in the Premier League, with the exception of a 1-0 victory over Fulham in April.

Spurs captain Son Heung-min, who has led his team in a more central attacking role this season following the departure of Harry Kane to German champions Bayern Munich, has so far scored nine goals and provided two assists in 14 league appearances.