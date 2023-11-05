Fluminense beat Boca Juniors 2-1 in extra time to win first Copa Libertadores title

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's Fluminense beat Argentina's Boca Juniors 2-1 after extra time to win the Copa Libertadores on Saturday thanks to John Kennedy's 99th-minute goal at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Argentinian striker German Cano gave Fluminense the lead with a goal in the 36th minute but in the second half Luis Advincula equalised for Jorge Almiron's side with a shot from outside the box.

Kennedy's unstoppable shot gave Fluminense the winner in extra time, though two minutes later the forward was sent off for excessive celebrations after receiving his second yellow card.

It was the first Libertadores title for the team coached by Fernando Diniz who is also interim coach of the Brazilian national team. REUTERS

