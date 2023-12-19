Fluminense beat Al-Ahly 2-0 to reach Club World Cup final

Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Semi Final - Fluminense v Al Ahly - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - December 18, 2023 Fluminense players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Jhon Arias and John Kennedy scored in the second half to give Brazilian side Fluminense a hard-fought 2-0 win over Egypt's Al-Ahly in their Club World Cup semi-final at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Monday.

The Copa Libertadores champions will face the winners of Manchester City's semi-final against Japan's Urawa Reds on Tuesday in Friday's final in Jeddah.

Arias scored from the penalty spot in the 71st minute after former Real Madrid fullback Marcelo was fouled inside the box.

Substitute Kennedy added a second in the 89th minute with a strike to finish off a counter attack. REUTERS

