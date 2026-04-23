Floundering Chelsea sack Liam Rosenior amid worst scoring drought in 114 years

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Liam Rosenior is the latest casualty of a turbulent season for Chelsea, after seven defeats in their last eight matches across all competitions.

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LONDON - Chelsea sacked manager Liam Rosenior on April 22 following a catastrophic run of form that has left the London club’s Champions League hopes hanging by a thread while they also endured their worst goalscoring drought in over a century.

Rosenior lasted less than four months in the role after his January appointment following Enzo Maresca’s departure, becoming the latest casualty of Chelsea’s turbulent season after seven defeats in their last eight matches across all competitions.

Rosenior’s dismissal came a day after a humiliating 3-0 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion, which saw the south-coast club leapfrog Chelsea into sixth place in the table.

Chelsea are now seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

“Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Liam Rosenior,” the club said in a statement.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, we would like to place on record our gratitude to Liam and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

“This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season.”

The club said Calum McFarlane would take charge of the team as interim head coach until the end of the season. REUTERS