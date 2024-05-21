Florian Wirtz returns to help unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen chase history

LEVERKUSEN – Bayer Leverkusen’s chances in the Europa League final against Atalanta in Dublin on May 22 have been boosted by the return of star midfielder Florian Wirtz to full fitness.

A crucial component of their maiden Bundesliga title bid, Wirtz has had to settle for a bit-part role in recent weeks as coach Xabi Alonso, with games like this in mind, wrapped the 21-year-old in cotton wool.

The youngster had been playing through the pain of a muscle injury to his leg.

He has not played a full 90 minutes since Leverkusen’s Europa League quarter-final win over West Ham on April 11, nine games ago, but has still made an impact.

He came off the bench at half-time and scored a hat-trick as Leverkusen beat Werder Bremen 5-0 to secure the title in mid-April.

In his next two league games, Wirtz laid on equalisers deep in stoppage time against Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart which kept their unbeaten run alive.

Even with a team firing on all cylinders amid a 51-game unbeaten run in all competitions dating back to May 2023, Alonso knows Wirtz offers something unique, with 18 goals and 20 assists in all competitions this season.

His performances have him earmarked for future Ballon d’Or honours, with some in the German media suggesting he may be an outside chance in 2024 should Germany go far at their home European Championship this summer.

Alonso, who has repeatedly preached patience as Leverkusen have continued their rampage this season, has taken risks with Wirtz despite his injury.

He admitted he had tried to rest the midfielder in the second leg of Leverkusen’s Europa League semi-final against Roma, but brought him off the bench with nine minutes remaining and Leverkusen trailing 2-0, level 2-2 on aggregate.

They scored a minute later to take the lead in the tie and added a second in stoppage time to stretch their unbeaten streak to 49 games, breaking a 59-year-old European record in the process.

“He couldn’t run well, he was limping, but he wanted to help the team,” Alonso said afterwards.

“He’s still a pretty good player when he’s 70 per cent fit. But he still needs a bit more time.”

Wirtz missed the next league game but returned as a substitute on May 18 in the 2-1 win over Augsburg, with Alonso saying beforehand that “he feels much better”.

Coming into this season, the 1988 Europa League and the 1993 German Cup were the only titles Leverkusen had won in their 120-year history.