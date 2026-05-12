Flick to extend his contract with Barcelona until 2028

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May 12 - Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said on Tuesday he will extend his contract with the LaLiga club until 2028 after his side sealed their 29th league title.

Flick, whose current deal was due to expire in June 2027, is set to sign a one-year extension, with an option to prolong his tenure. His team moved to an unassailable 91 points with three games remaining, securing the title by beating arch-rivals Real Madrid.

"I'll let you know - sorry - the last few days I’ve had different things to do," Flick, whose father died on Sunday, told reporters.

"Of course, I'm really happy about this (contract extension). They have given me and my team the confidence to work one or two years more, so for me it's like that.

"I think a lot of coaches would be happy if they get a contract of three, four or five years, but in Barca's case it's good to limit it. I really appreciate it a lot.

"We go to 2028 and then we'll see if everything is right, and if so, we can decide on one more year. The club has the right, and I have the right - I think it's a good deal." REUTERS