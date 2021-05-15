Flares outside Old Trafford in mostly peaceful protests

LONDON • Manchester United's rescheduled Premier League clash with Liverpool on Thursday was again overshadowed by fan protests outside Old Trafford against United's owners, the Glazer family.

The fixture was postponed from May 2 when supporters stormed the pitch and a protest turned into violent clashes with police.

On Thursday, United players arrived at the stadium several hours before kick-off to avoid a repeat of the scenes when they were barricaded inside their hotel by protesters. Liverpool players arrived over an hour before kick-off in what was a crucial match - they won 4-2 - for their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

British media reported that Liverpool's team bus, which was not ferrying manager Jurgen Klopp and his players, was blocked off on its way to Old Trafford as protesters attempted to disrupt the match.

The Athletic reporter Daniel Taylor wrote on Twitter that the tyres of the vehicle had been punctured.

Sky Sports posted a video showing players and officials arriving safely at the stadium, even as fans let off flares outside the venue in a largely peaceful protest.

As part of the May 2 protests, fans blocked the exit of the hotel regularly used for the players' pre-game meal, meetings and rest.

But United broke from their routine on Thursday. Pictures on The Sun and the Manchester Evening News websites showed players arriving about six to seven hours early at Old Trafford.

A heavy police presence had also been put in place around the stadium for both United's two home matches this week.

United's game against Leicester on Tuesday went ahead without incident after a "ring of steel" set of barriers around Old Trafford ensured no access to fans.

"What we are seeing (outside the stadium) which is effectively Manchester United turned into a prison," former United captain Gary Neville told Sky Sports.

"It's a devastating image for the club and its brand around the world. Let's note that.

"If you have to put prison walls outside your ground and have hundreds and hundreds of police officers at a game where fans aren't attending, something has gone badly wrong."

The Red Devils are due to open their doors to fans for the first time this season in their next home game against Fulham on Tuesday, with up to 10,000 in attendance.

