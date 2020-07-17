Fixture jam deals United a bad hand: Solskjaer

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that it is unfair Chelsea have an extra two days of rest before their FA Cup semi-final showdown on Sunday.

The Red Devils travelled to London yesterday to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League, before the Wembley encounter with the Blues. They had also played on Monday in a 2-2 home draw with Southampton.

But unlike United's hectic schedule, Chelsea have been resting since Tuesday's 1-0 win over Norwich at Stamford Bridge.

With Solskjaer's men chasing a top-four position and Champions League football, there has been little opportunity for him to rotate players.

The Norwegian is concerned that United's bid to reach the FA Cup final is being jeopardised by the fixture congestion.

"There is a concern, obviously. They've (Chelsea) had 48 hours' more rest and recovery than us. It's not fair," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"We spoke about a fair scheduling going into this restart. Of course, it isn't... let's pick up the pieces after that (Palace)."

However, he feels United have the energy and drive to cope with the taxing programme despite fitness concerns over Mason Greenwood, Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams.

"We've not really played every three days - we will now, definitely," Solskjaer said.

"The next two weeks will be hectic but, then again, we're fit. Very fit. Our lads have not felt as fit as this for years, I'm sure.

"It was a big thing towards the end of last season that we felt our team wasn't fit enough, we got a few injuries.

UNDAUNTED So we've not been handed four aces, to put it that way, for the last two weeks. But we're going to have to put on a poker face and play the cards well. OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, Manchester United manager, on playing three matches in six days.

"This season, we've not had that kind of a problem.

"No, it's not going to be a problem and a concern for us, but 24 hours, 48 hours is a big difference at this time of the season as well.

"So we've not been handed four aces, to put it that way, for the last two weeks. But we're going to have to put on a poker face and play the cards well."

However, one player that Solskjaer has no concerns about is midfielder Paul Pogba.

The 2018 World Cup winner has featured in all seven of United's games since the restart, after barely playing previously owing to a serious knee injury for which he needed surgery.

The Frenchman is likely to be one of the first names on the team sheet against Frank Lampard's men on Sunday. "I've been speaking more or less every day with Paul," Solskjaer added.

"He knows he wouldn't be dropped.

"When Paul plays like this, he won't be dropped from any team in the world - France or United.

"He's been fantastic since the restart and brought a lot to the team.

"He's been out for a long, long time, there was a question mark before the game (against Southampton). But he felt ready for it."

The FA Cup remains Chelsea's last opportunity for silverware this season.

United, meanwhile, still have the Europa League - they have a 5-0 advantage going into the home second leg of their last-16 tie with Austria's Lask - to look forward to next month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE