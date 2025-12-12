Five uncapped players in Nigeria’s Cup of Nations squad

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 12 - Nigeria named five uncapped players in a 28-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations with several surprise selections from coach Eric Chelle after World Cup elimination last month.

Nigeria’s squad for ‍this ​month’s tournament in Morocco is headlined by two former ‍African Footballer of the Year winners, Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, but also has uncapped right back Ryan ​Alebiosu, midfielders ​Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Tochukwu Nnadi and Usman Muhammed and striker Salim Fago Lawal included.

Chelle has also recalled striker Paul Onuachu, whose 11 goals for Trabzonspor make him the top scorer in ‍the Turkish league this season. The former Southampton centre forward last competed for Nigeria 18 months ​ago.

Nigeria are also gambling on the ⁠fitness of first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who has both ankle and hand injuries and has not played since Nigeria were eliminated from last month’s World Cup playoffs.

His club coach in South Africa said at the weekend he ​did not think Nwabali would be fit to compete at the Cup of Nations, which gets underway on December ‌21.

Nigeria must do without first choice centre-back ​Benjamin Fredericks and fullback Ola Aina, who are injured, while captain William Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international football after last month’s World Cup playoffs.

A surprise omission is Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare.

The Super Eagles open their Group C campaign on December 23 against Tanzania in Fes, then face Tunisia four days later and Uganda on December 30.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United), Amas Obasogie (Singida Black Stars), ‍Francis Uzoho (Omonia Nicosia)

Defenders: Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes), Semi Ajayi (Hull City), Calvin Bassey (Fulham), Igoh ​Ogbu (Slavia Prague), Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City), Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto)

Midfielders: Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio), Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Usman Muhammed (Ironi ​Tiberias), Wilfred Ndidi (Beşiktaş), Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem), Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge), Frank Onyeka (Brentford)

Forwards: ‌Akor Adams (Sevilla, Spain), Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham), Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos), Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla), Salim Fago Lawal (Istra 1961), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta), Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor), Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray), Moses Simon (Paris FC). REUTERS