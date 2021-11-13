Five-time champs 'ready' for Qatar

SAO PAULO • Brazil have declared themselves "ready" for the World Cup after Lucas Paqueta's 72nd-minute instinctive strike gave the Selecao a 1-0 qualifying win over Colombia on Thursday to book their place at Qatar 2022.

The five-time world champions are the only side to have qualified for all 22 editions of the World Cup, and are the first South American team to make it to Qatar, joining the hosts, Germany and Denmark for next year's Finals.

Brazil have produced a near-perfect qualifying campaign, winning 11 of 12 matches - their only blemish a 0-0 draw in Colombia last month - to progress with six games to spare.

The result means they top the 10-team South American group with 34 points from 12 games, nine clear of second-placed Argentina, who travelled to sixth-placed Uruguay yesterday (this morning, Singapore time).

The top four teams qualify automatically for the Finals and the fifth-placed side go into an inter-regional play-off.

"We're ready," Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos said.

"We just need to keep working, we have some games to play and we will give it our usual commitment.

"We know there isn't much time to think, the World Cup comes round quick and we want to keep improving so we are in the best possible form when we get there."

The win also extended Brazil's home run in the qualifiers to 11 consecutive victories, a record in the South American region.

It was their 10th consecutive home qualifier without conceding a goal as well.

Despite their dominance, the match in Sao Paulo was a fiery one, with neither side imposing themselves in a physical game on a rainy surface that produced 44 fouls and seven yellow cards.

Brazil were made to slog as Colombia had the better of the first half, but an attacking tactical switch from coach Tite at half-time, introducing Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Junior and Ajax winger Antony, paid dividends.

It took a moment of magic from Paqueta to decide the game, when he took a pass from Neymar and fired home from just inside the box.

"This is the fruit of the work we've been building for some time," said the match winner. "I have to keep working hard to find my space in the World Cup squad."

Colombia's defeat saw them drop out of the four automatic qualifying positions as Chile overtook them on goal difference after a 1-0 win in Paraguay.

A month ago, Chile's hopes of reaching Qatar appeared in tatters after a 2-0 defeat by Peru and winning just one of their first 10 qualifiers, but three straight wins have resurrected their chances.

Thursday's victory lifted them into tied fourth on 16 points, the same as Colombia and Uruguay.

Ecuador remain in third place on 20 points thanks to a 1-0 home win over Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is set to make his return from injury against Uruguay, his coach Lionel Scaloni said on Thursday.

He missed the last two matches with his club PSG due to knee and hamstring issues and had been expected to miss the crunch clash, but now appears to be fit to help the Argentinians extend their 25-match unbeaten run.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS