5 things to know about Liverpool's 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona

1. Liverpool are the first English club to reach consecutive Champions League finals since Manchester United in 2008 and 2009.

The Reds lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final in Moscow, with Gareth Bale bagging a brace to give the Spanish side their third consecutive European title and 13th overall.

2. Liverpool are just the fourth team to overturn a deficit of three goals or more to win a Champions League knockout tie.

Ironically, Barcelona were at the receiving end of the last comeback last season, when Italian side Roma came back from 4-1 down in the quarter-final first leg at the Nou Camp to beat the Catalans 3-0 in the second leg, and advanced to the semi-finals on away goals.

It is also the first time since 1986 that a team have recovered from a three-goal deficit to win a semi-final tie of the highest European club competition. Barca won the second leg 3-0 against Sweden's Gothenburg to tie the aggregate at 3-3, and won 5-4 on penalties.

3. Liverpool have lost just one of their 18 semi-final matches at home all European competitions.



Liverpool's Fabinho (left) and Divock Origi after Origi scored the fourth goal to secure Liverpool's place in the Champions League final. PHOTO: EPA-EFE.



The last time they lost in an European semi-final tie was in the 1970-71 Fairs Cup, when Leeds United beat the Reds 1-0 at Anfield.

4. Barcelona have now lost three of their last four Champions League semi-finals.

The Spanish side beat Germany's Bayern Munich 5-3 on aggregate en route to winning their last European title in 2015, but were hammered 7-0 by the same side in the last four in 2013 and lost 3-2 to Chelsea in 2012.

5. The June 1 Champions League final in Madrid will be the first since 2013 that does not feature a Spanish side.



The Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, where the Champions League final will be held on June 1, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Liverpool will face either England's Tottenham Hotspur or Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam in the final this year.

Real Madrid have won the last three finals, with the 2016 match a Madrid derby with Atletico. Barca won their last European Cup in 2015 following a 3-1 win over Juventus in Berlin. Real also beat Atletico in 2014 for their 10th title.

The last Champions League final without a Spanish team was an all-German affair between Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. Bayern won 2-1 for their fifth European title.