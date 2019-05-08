5 things to know about Liverpool's 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona

1. Liverpool are the first English club to reach consecutive Champions League finals since Manchester United in 2008 and 2009.
The Reds lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final in Moscow, with Gareth Bale bagging a brace to give the Spanish side their third consecutive European title and 13th overall.
2. Liverpool are just the fourth team to overturn a deficit of three goals or more to win a Champions League knockout tie.
Ironically, Barcelona were at the receiving end of the last comeback last season, when Italian side Roma came back from 4-1 down in the quarter-final first leg at the Nou Camp to beat the Catalans 3-0 in the second leg, and advanced to the semi-finals on away goals.
It is also the first time since 1986 that a team have recovered from a three-goal deficit to win a semi-final tie of the highest European club competition. Barca won the second leg 3-0 against Sweden's Gothenburg to tie the aggregate at 3-3, and won 5-4 on penalties.
3. Liverpool have lost just one of their 18 semi-final matches at home all European competitions.
The last time they lost in an European semi-final tie was in the 1970-71 Fairs Cup, when Leeds United beat the Reds 1-0 at Anfield.
4. Barcelona have now lost three of their last four Champions League semi-finals.
The Spanish side beat Germany's Bayern Munich 5-3 on aggregate en route to winning their last European title in 2015, but were hammered 7-0 by the same side in the last four in 2013 and lost 3-2 to Chelsea in 2012.
5. The June 1 Champions League final in Madrid will be the first since 2013 that does not feature a Spanish side.
Liverpool will face either England's Tottenham Hotspur or Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam in the final this year.
Real Madrid have won the last three finals, with the 2016 match a Madrid derby with Atletico. Barca won their last European Cup in 2015 following a 3-1 win over Juventus in Berlin. Real also beat Atletico in 2014 for their 10th title.
The last Champions League final without a Spanish team was an all-German affair between Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. Bayern won 2-1 for their fifth European title.