Five classic France v Spain clashes before World Cup semi-final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

France forward Thierry Henry and midfielder Zinedine Zidane celebrating next to Spain defender Sergio Ramos after Les Bleus’ 3-1 World Cup last-16 win at Niedersachsenstadion in Hanover on June 27, 2006.

– France and Spain will meet in a heavyweight World Cup semi-final showdown on July 14, with Les Bleus bidding to reach a third straight final and La Roja still in contention to follow their triumph at Euro 2024 by claiming the biggest prize of all.

Ahead of that game, AFP Sports looks at five of the best past encounters between the nations:

Arconada’s howler, France’s first title

1984 European Championship final: France 2 Spain 0

The first competitive meeting of the European neighbours came in Paris in the Euro 84 final, as a France team inspired by Michel Platini claimed their first major international title.

The game at the Parc des Princes hinged on a Platini free kick just before the hour mark which Spain goalkeeper Luis Arconada let squirm through his grasp and in to give France the lead.

It was Platini’s ninth goal in five games at the tournament, and set them on the way to victory. They had Yvon le Roux sent off late on but Bruno Bellone sealed their triumph.

France were European champions, and Spain would not reach another tournament final until they won Euro 2008.

French fightback in Hanover

2006 World Cup last 16: Spain 1 France 3

The only meeting of the teams at a World Cup before 2026 came in Germany in 2006, as they faced off in the last 16 in Hanover.

A strong Spain team topped their group with three wins out of three, while France laboured through as runners-up in their section, after being held by Switzerland and South Korea.

Spain went ahead through a David Villa penalty, but Franck Ribery equalised before half-time. Patrick Vieira then put France in front as extra time loomed, and Zinedine Zidane clinched the victory.

Raymond Domenech’s France ended up losing the final on penalties to Italy, while Spain were left bruised by another major tournament in which they fell short of their potential. La Roja bounced back to win the 2010 World Cup, though, in between back-to-back Euro triumphs in 2008 and 2012.

Mbappe wins Nations League

2021 UEFA Nations League final: Spain 1 France 2

There have been a series of meetings between the teams in a tournament context in recent years, beginning with the 2021 Nations League final in Milan.

In front of a restricted crowd due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mikel Oyarzabal gave Luis Enrique’s Spain the lead just after the hour mark.

Karim Benzema, the Real Madrid striker who had recently been brought back into the international fold after over five years in the wilderness, equalised from Kylian Mbappe’s assist. Mbappe then grabbed the winner as France won the second title of Didier Deschamps’ reign as coach, after the 2018 World Cup.

Yamal’s stunner

Euro 2024 semi-final: Spain 2 France 1

The France team at Euro 2024 was different to the side that has lit up this World Cup. They reached the last four by scoring three goals in five games – one was a penalty, the other two were own goals.

Randal Kolo Muani became the first France player to score in open play at the tournament when he gave them the lead early in the semi-final against Spain in Munich.

But Lamine Yamal equalised with a wonderful strike, four days before his 17th birthday. Dani Olmo scored the winner a few minutes later, and Spain went on to defeat England in the final.

Nine-goal thriller

2025 UEFA Nations League semi-final: Spain 5 France 4

France had started their transformation into a much more exciting team when the sides last met, in the Nations League semi-finals in June 2025 in Stuttgart.

Spain were 4-0 up early in the second half thanks to goals by Nico Williams, Mikel Merino, a Yamal penalty, and Pedri.

Mbappe pulled one back from the spot but Yamal got Spain’s fifth, before France rallied and strikes by Rayan Cherki and Kolo Muani either side of a Dani Vivian own goal made the scoreline more respectable.

Spain went on to lose the final on penalties to Portugal. Spain also won 5-3 in the gold medal match at the 2024 Olympics – Manu Kone, Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Desire Doue, Cherki, Pau Cubarsi and Alex Baena all played in that game, and are in line to feature this time too. AFP