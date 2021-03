SINGAPORE - Fifteen School Football Academies (SFA) will be launched islandwide, some as soon as within the next year, as part of the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) push to lift standards and achieve its goal of qualifying for the 2034 World Cup.

FAS deputy president Bernard Tan told The Straits Times while the association will work in tandem with the Ministry of Education (MOE) on the concept, he would "be disappointed" if some are not up and running by 2022.