First goalless draw at Cup of Nations leaves Comoros, Zambia in peril

CASABLANCA, Dec 26 - Comoros played out a goalless draw with Zambia in the Africa Cup of Nations finals, but the small Indian Ocean island nation came close to an upset win in their Group A clash on Friday.

Comoros had the ball in the net in the 19th minute, but Myziane Maolida's attempt was ruled out after a VAR review for a foul in the build-up to the goal.

Maolida had tapped in the ball from close range after a mazy run down the left flank by Rafik Saifi, who played in a pinpoint cross.

But possession was won in a dangerous tackle by Yacine Bourhane on Owen Tembo, and after consulting the sideline VAR screen, the referee annulled the goal.

Comoros also had a late chance when Faiz Selemani headed over the top of the Zambia goal after being set up by captain Youssouf M'Changama's hanging chip.

Zambia, the 2012 winners, put up a laboured showing.

The draw at Stade Mohammed V left Comoros, the smallest nation in the tournament's 24-team field, with a single point from their opening two matches, after they were beaten by hosts Morocco in last Sunday's opening match. Zambia have now drawn both their opening fixtures.

Both countries will have a tough last group match on Monday, which, if they lose, will almost certainly see them eliminated.

Comoros must beat Mali in Casablanca on Monday to stand any chance of progress, while Zambia are up against Morocco and in need of at least a draw.

Morocco and Mali are meeting in Rabat later on Friday in the last of four Cup of Nations matches played on Boxing Day. REUTERS