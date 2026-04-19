First 'daylight offside' goal allowed in Canadian Premier League

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April 18 - A goal scored under soccer's experimental "daylight" offside rule was allowed for the first time in a professional match on Saturday, with Pacific FC forward Alejandro Diaz on target in a 2-2 draw with Halifax Wanderers in the Canadian Premier League.

The strike would have been ruled out under the standard International Football Association Board Laws of the Game, but stood under the CPL's ongoing trial conducted in cooperation with FIFA.

The Canadian league is testing the rule this season as part of efforts to reduce marginal offside decisions and encourage attacking play.

Under the system, an attacker is only deemed offside if there is clear "daylight" between them and the second-last defender, rather than being penalised for narrowly being ahead.

The concept, long advocated by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in his role as FIFA's head of global football development, is being assessed in Canada as a potential change to the offside law.

Diaz's goal marked the first in-game application of the interpretation resulted directly in a goal, offering a glimpse of how the rule could alter attacking patterns and defensive positioning.

The CPL, which launched the trial earlier this month, has provided FIFA with a professional testing ground for the proposal as soccer's world governing body evaluates whether to expand its use more broadly. REUTERS