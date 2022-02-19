First chapter of new rivalry

They have met only once, over 10 years ago in an international friendly, but Kim Shin-wook and Tadanari Lee cannot wait to establish a rivalry in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) this term.

South Korean international Kim, 33, has replaced Croatian Stipe Plazibat, who scored 23 goals in 25 games in two years, at SPL champions Lion City Sailors.

At Albirex Niigata, Lee, 36, who scored Japan's winning goal in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup final, will take over the goal-scoring responsibility from Kiyoshiro Tsuboi, who netted 15 goals in 13 matches last season and has left.

The pair are expected to face off in today's Community Shield.

Lee, a member of the Japanese team who beat South Korea 3-0 in a 2011 friendly, told The Straits Times that he was looking forward to competing with Kim for the Golden Boot title this season.

Lee has set himself a minimum target of 10 goals and 10 assists this season and said: "He (Kim) will encourage me to score more and I think that this is the same effect that I will have on him.

"Before I came here, I set a target of wanting to be top scorer as well as the player of the season. At the end of the year, the one who gets it (top scorer) will be a big factor in who wins the title."

Kim was full of praise for Lee. The two-time Asian Champions League winner, who has bagged more than 100 goals in 11 seasons in South Korea, said: "I am aware of what a fantastic player he is, in fact, we had played against each other on the national team stage.

"It's always great to be playing against fantastic players like Lee, and I am looking forward to (us) playing a part in showing fans just how exciting the (title) race in the SPL can be this season."

But unlike Lee, Kim was coy when asked about his personal targets this term.

He said: "I wouldn't want to specify a number, but I was brought here to score goals for the team, and it is exactly what I intend to do to help the team in the best way I can. Most importantly, I want to help my team reach greater heights."

Albirex coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga, who led the Japanese side to successive league titles in 2017 and 2018, said that Lee and Kim would elevate the quality of both squads.

He said: "Both are big names, popular figures but on the pitch, they will give their all. It is not just about their goals but what they can bring to the (other) players. Lee's good habits and professionalism have set the benchmark for us."

Both sides will have to do without their starlets who are away at the Asean Football Federation's Under-23 Championship.

Forward Nicky Melvin Singh will miss out for Albirex while the Sailors will be without attacking midfielder Saifullah Akbar. They will also miss SPL Young Player of the Year Nur Adam Abdullah (injury) and Belgian winger Maxime Lestienne, who has yet to arrive in Singapore.

Sailors coach Kim Do-hoon said the 1,000 fans at Jalan Besar can expect an "thrilling and challenging game" in the sold-out encounter.

He said: "We have trained and prepared hard for this season and we hope that our efforts put in during this pre-season will pay off."

Yoshinaga, meanwhile, is plotting revenge. "Everyone is highly motivated. Last season was very disappointing for us and it will be a major motivation for us this season. It will be a competitive match and season with the Sailors again this year," he said.

SAILORS V ALBIREX

Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5pm