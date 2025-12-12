Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 11 - A fire which destroyed a stand at Finnish club FC ‍Haka’s ​Tehtaan Kentta stadium on ‍Sunday was started deliberately, Finnish police ​said ​on Wednesday.

Police said one of three suspects, all under the age of ‍15 according to Finnish broadcaster YLE, ​had admitted setting ⁠fire to an item that sparked the blaze which razed the wooden stand and ​burned part of the artificial pitch.

The incident came ‌after the club, ​one of the country’s most decorated sides with nine league titles, were relegated from the Veikkausliiga, Finland’s top division, in October.

The club from the ‍town of Valkeakoski, 150 kms north ​of Helsinki, has launched a fund-raising campaign ​to help it recover ‌from the fire. REUTERS