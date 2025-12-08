Straitstimes.com header logo

Fiorentina takes security measures after players receive threats

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Follow topic:

Dec 8 - Fiorentina said they have stepped up security and contacted authorities after players, staff and their families received threats following Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Sassuolo that left the club winless after 14 games and bottom of Serie A.

Fiorentina condemned the "unacceptable and shameful" threats and offered their full support to all members of the club.

"Behaviour of this kind has no place in football or in any area of our society," the club said on their website.

"ACF Fiorentina, while thanking the many supporters who have already shown affection and support regarding these regrettable events, reiterates that there will never be any room for intimidation, hatred or violence."

Fiorentina next host Dynamo Kyiv in a Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday before welcoming Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.