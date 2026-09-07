Fiorentina sack Grosso after three straight Serie A defeats

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v U.S. Sassuolo - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - March 21, 2026 U.S. Sassuolo coach Fabio Grosso before the start of the match. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

Sept 6 - Fiorentina sacked manager Fabio Grosso on Sunday after three successive defeats at the start of the season left them bottom of Serie A, the Italian club said in a statement.

Fiorentina lost 4-0 at AS Roma and 3-0 at home to promoted Frosinone before Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Torino, leaving them with one goal scored and nine conceded. They visit Venezia on Friday.

The 48-year-old former Italy defender had been in charge for less than three months, having replaced Paolo Vanoli on June 8 and signed a two-year contract.

Vanoli had guided Fiorentina to a 15th-place finish last season after taking over from Stefano Pioli, who was sacked following a 10-game winless start.

Grosso, who scored the winning penalty against France in the 2006 World Cup final, joined Fiorentina after winning promotion with Sassuolo in his first season and guiding them to mid-table in Serie A. He had previously managed Bari, Hellas Verona, Brescia, Sion, Frosinone and Olympique Lyonnais. REUTERS