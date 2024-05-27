Fiorentina out for revenge and to honour Barone, says Biraghi

Fiorentina's painful defeat last season will inspire them in this year's Europa Conference League final against Olympiakos, where they will bid to lift the trophy for their late general manager Joe Barone and loyal fans, captain csaid.

Biraghi required medical attention when hit by a cup thrown by opposition fans during last year's final. The captain soldiered on, but his side lost 2-1 to West Ham United, going down to a penalty and a 90th-minute goal.

Fiorentina also lost the Coppa Italia final last season, but Biraghi does not feel any extra pressure and believes the lessons learned can help them against the Greek club on Wednesday.

"I wouldn't say pressure, but there is definitely even more desire for revenge, getting to the final is certainly beautiful but losing hurts very, very badly," Biraghi told Reuters in an interview.

"We certainly have more experience, we know what we did wrong and what we shouldn't do again, playing a final has always taught us something, both positively and negatively."

This year has brought more than its fair share of pain, as Fiorentina lost their general manager Barone, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest in March while with the team for a league game at Atalanta.

"Joe was a point of reference for us, a central figure. Together with our owner, Rocco Commisso, they have done incredible things to grow the club," Biraghi said.

"We had a special, intense relationship with Joe. We said things to each other frankly but always for the good of Fiorentina.

"He was like a father to us all, he always defended us and never left us wanting for anything. Now we have to do something for him."

Fiorentina's last trophy came back in 2001 and they have since suffered relegation and serious financial problems. They made it back to Serie A, and to European football, but silverware still eludes them.

The team will not only have a large number of fans behind them in Athens, but their stadium in Florence will be packed with locals watching the game on large screens.

"We know what it would mean for our fans and the city of Florence," Biraghi said.

"It's been more than 20 years since Fiorentina won a trophy and we know that the city would go crazy with joy because Fiorentina is a religion here, so we will really do our best to give great satisfaction to all of Florence." REUTERS