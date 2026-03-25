Fiorentina near their centenary with pride intact after persistent heartbreak

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March 24 - As Fiorentina approach their centenary in August, a history marked by near-misses rather than silverware has forged a supporter culture defined by weary defiance and a belief undimmed by repeated setbacks.

The club's modern era has been one of sparse rewards. Fiorentina's most recent major domestic trophy remains the 2001 Coppa Italia, a success that now feels distant. Their last sustained period of glory dates to the 1960s when they won the European Cup Winners’ Cup, two Italian Cups and a Serie A title.

Recent failures have only sharpened the sense of frustration among fans in the Tuscan capital. Fiorentina lost the 2023 and 2024 Europa Conference League finals and were beaten in the 2023 Coppa Italia final, turning seasons of promise into a familiar pattern of disappointment.

"It is not obvious... to support a team like Fiorentina," Antonio Bucciarelli, president of a Fiorentina supporters' association, told Reuters.

"We have had our share of suffering, on and off the field. Sometimes it is hard to explain to those on the outside. They ask, 'Why do you support them if you never win?' But the flame still burns."

This season has followed a familiar pattern. Pre-season hopes that a side led by veteran coach Stefano Pioli could challenge for the top four unravelled after a woeful start. By November, Fiorentina were bottom of the table and Pioli was dismissed.

The arrival of Paolo Vanoli has since restored some momentum. A resilient league run has lifted them off the foot of the standings, though safety is not assured, while a place in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals, where they will face Crystal Palace, has offered a glimpse of possible redemption.

“I am used to the suffering,” Bucciarelli said. “I have a (sort of) body armour... For the younger generation, I just tell them to wait. One day we will win, and it will make it all worth it."

DEFIANCE AMID DRIFT

As the centenary approaches, the mood in Florence is one of defiance mixed with uncertainty. The deaths of general manager Joe Barone in 2024 and president Rocco Commisso earlier this year removed the central figures behind the 'Viola renaissance'.

“I have to thank both (Commisso) and Joe Barone for the effort they put into Fiorentina," Bucciarelli said.

"They showed they wanted to invest and always take a step forward. We ended up in European finals. Even though we lost, we were there."

For many supporters, the anniversary is less about the league table than about preserving the club’s identity.

“We are carrying the torch,” Bucciarelli said. “(To) the founders in 1926, I would just send them a big thank you. We didn’t win much, but the passion we feel is true passion.

"Without Fiorentina, what would I be? It isn't just about the stadium; it’s the friendships and memories built there. It goes beyond the field. It is about a sense of belonging to Florence." REUTERS