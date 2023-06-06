Fines, stadium bans for Vinicius racist abuse

MADRID – Spain’s State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport on Monday announced fines and stadium bans for supporters who had racially abused Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior.

Four people will be handed €60,001 (S$86,742) punishments and two-year bans from grounds.

The quartet, supposed Atletico Madrid fans, hung a banner reading “Madrid hates Real” and an inflatable black effigy in a replica of Vinicius’ No. 20 shirt on a bridge near Real’s training ground before the team’s Copa del Rey match against Atletico on Jan 26.

Three other individuals will be fined €5,000 and refused entry to stadiums for a year for racially abusing the 22-year-old Brazilian winger during a La Liga game against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium on May 21.

Valencia had already banned the three fans for life from their stadium even before Monday’s announcement.

After that match, Vinicius had slammed the incidents and said that Spain now “belongs to racists”.

The sentences will now need to be ratified by the Spanish government after being announced.

Vinicius has been subjected to repeated racial abuse since he arrived in Spain from Brazil in 2018, and he has also criticised Spanish football and its local authorities for their lack of action on the issue.

On a positive note, the latest racist incidents have now triggered widespread criticism of Spanish football culture and the way authorities there handle the issue.

Luis Rubiales, the Spanish football federation president, admitted the country had a “problem of racism” in the sport after the recent episode at the Mestalla.

“We agreed that we had to build things together, not only lament what had happened,” he added.

“This game shows our unity and our dedication to fight together against everything that harms the values of soccer.”

The sporting world – including the biggest names – has also shown solidarity with Vinicius since then and the Brazilian government has called for severe sanctions against those responsible for the racial slurs.

“It’s devastating to think that in 2023 we’re still seeing these things and hearing these things,” said Formula One’s seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

“It really hits home for me. It really brings up emotions, things that I experienced, whether it was in the UK or whether it was when I was racing in Italy or France or Spain.

“It can be so hurtful the things that people say. I think he (Vinicius) has been incredibly brave.”

Brazil have announced that they will play friendlies against Guinea on June 17 and Senegal, three days later, as a part of an anti-racism campaign. AFP, REUTERS