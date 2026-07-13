‘Final before final’: France face Spain in World Cup blockbuster

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France captain Kylian Mbappe, head coach Didier Deschamps and the rest of the team have good camaraderie.

DALLAS – Spain will attempt to neutralise one of the most potent attacking arsenals in World Cup history on July 14 when they take on France in a heavyweight semi-final showdown.

The reigning European champions and Didier Deschamps’ French team face off at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in what is seen by many as a ‘final before the final’ featuring the two best sides left in the tournament.

In the blue corner are France, who have progressed serenely to the last four on the back of a multi-pronged strike-force spearheaded by captain Kylian Mbappe – he has scored eight goals in six games.

Mbappe’s supporting cast includes Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, Ballon D’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Paris Saint-Germain duo Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue.

In the red corner, Spain, who have calmly worked their way into the semi-finals with their brand of possession-based, relentless football that has become their trademark under Luis de la Fuente.

While individual brilliance has lit up France’s campaign, Spain have relied on collective menace – a well-oiled machine founded on the silky passing of midfielders such as Rodri, Pedri and Fabian Ruiz, providing ammunition for teenage winger Lamine Yamal.

It all adds up to a classic clash of styles that will see Spain attempt to sever the supply lines to Mbappe and company by controlling possession, while simultaneously seeking to put pressure on a France defence that has yet to be seriously tested.

While that may be easier said than done, Spain will take encouragement from their recent record against France.

La Roja defeated France 5-4 in a high-scoring UEFA Nations League thriller i n 2025 , and also scored a 2-1 semi-final win en route to victory at the European Championship in 2024.

Nothing to fear

Yamal, who will go into the July 14 blockbuster just a day after turning 19, says Spain have nothing to fear.

“Obviously we are two great teams, among the best in the world. We’ll see what happens, but we have no fear,” Yamal said after Spain’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat of Belgium in Los Angeles on July 10 .

“There are two possibilities – either they reach three consecutive World Cup finals, or we beat them three times in a row. We’ll see what happens. We aren’t afraid at all.”

Spain coach de la Fuente echoed Yamal’s message of “no fear”.

“The French are in great form, and we have different playing styles,” de la Fuente said. “We have the greatest respect for our opponents, but we feel capable of beating any team.

“We’re aware of their immense potential, but we also know that we’re the only team to have beaten them in two semi-finals.”

France, meanwhile, will expect their gilded attacking line-up to pose questions of a steely Spanish defence that only conceded its first goal of the tournament in their July 10 win against the Belgians.

There is also a tangible sense of purpose driving a united French squad towards a second World Cup title in three tournaments under Deschamps, who will step down at the end of the Finals.

France’s arrival in the last four makes them only the third nation to reach three consecutive World Cup semi-finals after Germany (1982-90 and 2002-14) and Brazil (1994, 1998, 2002).

Deschamps modestly plays down his own role in transforming France into the superpower of modern international football as they aim for a third straight final appearance.

“I don’t know, having very good players I guess. But I can’t be doing my job too badly,” Deschamps said last week when asked for the secret to his success.

“It is a human adventure and even though I chose the players, to be with this squad every day is very important.

“I am very happy on a personal level and also happy to see them enjoying themselves so much.”

That sense of affection is reciprocated by France’s players, illustrated most clearly when Mbappe celebrated scoring a goal against Sweden by sprinting to the sideline to embrace Deschamps, who had just rejoined the team after returning to France following the death of his mother.

“It is in this squad’s DNA to all be together and behind the coach, whatever happens,” said Mbappe. AFP