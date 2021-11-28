'Fight to be better', Pep urges refreshed Sterling

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged Raheem Sterling to maintain his recent revival, after the forward became the subject of fresh speculation about his future.

The 26-year-old had struggled to break into the City team on a regular basis since the latter stages of last season, although he played a crucial role for England at Euro 2020 with three goals.

That led to renewed talk recently that he would consider a move away, with his former club Liverpool, as well as Barcelona and Arsenal, all linked with the star.

But he has scored in three of City's last four games, including the vital equaliser in Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

"I'm so glad for him, he's helped us for sure. He will fight to be better and better," Guardiola said ahead of today's Premier League home match against West Ham.

"It is important for strikers and wingers to score and make assists. He was decisive in what we've done in recent years.

"Scoring goals can give confidence for these type of guys but he has to do better, be aggressive, go one against one, arrive in the final third. This is the first step for him to come back."

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne remains unavailable for today's clash following his positive test for the coronavirus last week.

Guardiola said City would take a late call on the injured Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, saying both had returned to individual training after missing the PSG game.

Hammers boss David Moyes, whose side are flying high in fourth place in the league, believes his team are capable of an upset today.

"I watched City's game against PSG on Wednesday and it was an incredible game of football, probably one of the best I've seen in a long time," said the Scot, who does not have fresh injury concerns.

9 Premier League games Manchester City have won out of 10 against West Ham under manager Pep Guardiola. They drew the other. They also scored 28 goals and conceded just five.

"The standards, the levels were up there with anything we've seen. Everyone is trying to aspire to be at the level of Manchester City.

"But we're doing really well so I'm not going to hide that. The job now is to keep that going and be consistent."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

MAN CITY V WEST HAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm