FIFPro calls on AFC to use Women's Asian Cup as a platform to raise standards

Feb 10 - Professional standards for female footballers in Asia still lag global benchmarks but the upcoming Women's Asian Cup presents a "generational opportunity" to improve conditions for players in the region, a report released by FIFPro said on Tuesday.

The global players union said modelling by sports intelligence agency Gemba showed the March 1-21 tournament in Australia could generate $82.4 million, making it the most commercially successful edition of the regional showpiece.

The report included a letter sent to the Asian Football Confederation in December, and signed by players from seven of the 12 competing nations, seeking collaboration to provide equal prize money and opportunities in line with the men’s game.

The letter also called for at least 30% of the prize money from the tournament to be distributed directly to players.

The AFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup represents an enormous opportunity to address historical inequalities and set a new standard for how women footballers are valued and supported across Asia," FIFPro Asia/Oceania Secretary General Shoko Tsuji said. REUTERS