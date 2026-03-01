FIFA watching Iran developments as World Cup nears

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Emergency services personnel inspect the damage at the scene of a building that was struck by an Iranian missile in Tel Aviv, Israel.

CARDIFF – FIFA said on Saturday that it is keeping an eye on events in Iran after the United States launched a military strike on the nation.

The action comes just months before the start of World Cup play in June, with matches to be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Iran qualified for the tournament through its participation in the Asian Football Conference.

Iran is scheduled to play Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt in Group G. Two of the games are set for Los Angeles, one in Seattle.

FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom said the governing body is monitoring what happens.

“I read the news (about Iran) this morning the same way you did,” Grafstrom said at the International Football Association Board’s annual general meeting in Cardiff, Wales, per ESPN.

“We had a meeting today and it is premature to comment in detail, but we will monitor developments around all issues around the world.”

The World Cup draw took place in Washington, D.C., in December, with Iran represented.

“We will continue to communicate as we always do with three (host) governments as we always do in any case. Everybody will be safe,” Grafstrom added.

While it is too early to make any decision, Mehdi Taj, the president of the Iranian Football Federation, has already cast doubt over the team’s participation in the World Cup.

Speaking on Iranian TV network Tehran, according to Spanish broadcaster Marca, he said: “With what happened today and with that attack by the United States, it is unlikely that we can look forward to the Cup.

“But the sports chiefs are the ones who must decide on that.”

Taj also said that the country’s domestic football league has been suspended until further notice.

Meanwhile, football chiefs around the world on Sunday offered “full support and assistance” to the Iranian team in Australia for the Women’s Asian Cup.

Iran’s 26-strong squad arrived on the Gold Coast days before the strikes on Saturday and they are due to open their tournament on Monday against South Korea.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), like FIFA, said in a statement it “continues to closely monitor the recent developments in the Middle East during this challenging period”.

“The AFC’s foremost priority remains the welfare, safety and security of all players, coaches, officials and fans,” it added. “In this regard, we are in close and regular contact with the Iran women’s national team and officials on the Gold Coast and are offering our full support and assistance.”

Iran coach Marziyeh Jafari held a pre-match press conference on Sunday but stuck to football, saying the tournament was a chance to show “the potential of Iranian women”.

At the same time, AFC bosses postponed on Sunday first-leg knockout matches to be played by clubs in the Middle East this coming week.

The decision to reschedule matches involved all three of the AFC’s main club competitions, including the Champions League Elite, the Malaysia-headquartered AFC said.

“In light of the developing situation in the Middle East... matches in the West Region, originally scheduled for March 2-3, 2026, will now be rescheduled,” it said in a statement in Kuala Lumpur.

Games included a scheduled match between Qatar’s Al-Duhail and Saudi powerhouse Al-Ahli, according to the AFC schedule.

Other Elite round-of-16 games like Dubai-based Shabab AlAhli hosting Iran’s Tractor, and Abu Dhabi club Al Wahda versus Al-Ittihad are also affected.

Outside of football, a cricket match between England Lions and Pakistan Shaheens, scheduled for Sunday in Abu Dhabi, has been cancelled, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday.

“The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority,” the ECB said in a statement.

“Tomorrow’s second 50-over game between England Men’s Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi will no longer go ahead, and we are delaying the departure of England Women for their proposed trip to Abu Dhabi next week.” REUTERS, AFP