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FIFA to stick to schedule for Mexico v England game, source says

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Mexico v Ecuador - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 30, 2026 General view inside the stadium before the match as the match is delayed due to adverse weather REUTERS/Henry Romero

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Mexico v Ecuador - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 30, 2026 General view inside the stadium before the match as the match is delayed due to adverse weather REUTERS/Henry Romero

NEW YORK, July 3 - FIFA will keep the scheduled kickoff time for Sunday’s World Cup last-16 match between Mexico and England, despite earlier concerns that severe weather could force changes, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Mexico v England at the Azteca Stadium will remain at 6 p.m. local time (0000 GMT), while Brazil v Norway in New York is expected to go ahead at 4 p.m. local time (2000 GMT).

FIFA had considered bringing forward the Mexico match because of the forecast conditions.

Mexican media reported that it could be moved to noon local time (1800 GMT), while a spokesperson for the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) had said Brazil v Norway could be delayed by an hour if Mexico v England was rescheduled.

Mexico's last-32 match against Ecuador earlier this week was delayed due to rain. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.