Fifa to push for Luis Rubiales to be banned from football for 15 years, according to report

MADRID – Football’s world governing body Fifa is reportedly pushing for Luis Rubiales to be banned from all football activities for 15 years, after the Spanish Football Federation’s (RFEF) withdrawal of support for its disgraced president.
Regional representatives of the RFEF late on Monday demanded the immediate resignation of Rubiales for grabbing player Jenni Hermoso and kissing her on the lips following Spain’s win at the Women’s World Cup.
The move came as the situation spiralled into a national row over women’s rights, macho behaviour and sexual abuse with many acting ministers asking for Rubiales to leave.
Many of the federation representatives had originally applauded Rubiales when he announced last Friday he would not quit, but on Monday asked him to step down after the country's High Court prosecutor opened a preliminary investigation on whether he might have committed an act of sexual aggression.
They called for a restructuring of key positions in the federation as well “to allow for a new phase of management in Spanish football” with more gender equality.
It has also been rumoured that sources involved in the disciplinary process have told the Daily Mail that Fifa wants Rubiales to be banned for up to 15 years – which is the maximum permitted by its statutes.
The body provisionally suspended him for 90 days last week while they open proceedings against him – but the president may have resigned before that if he heeds the request from the RFEF’s 19 regional presidents.
"Following recent events and the unacceptable behaviour that has seriously damaged Spanish football's image, the (regional) presidents demand that Luis Rubiales immediately resign," the representatives said in a statement.
“We will urge the relevant authorities to carry out a profound and imminent organisational restructuring in strategic positions of the federation in order to make way for a new stage in the management of Spanish football.”
The about-turn at the federation added pressure on Rubiales, who has refused to step down because he insisted the kiss – which took place in a live broadcast – was consensual.
His mother is holed up in a church in the family's hometown of Motril and has started a hunger strike in support of her son, while Hermoso, her teammates and the Spanish government say the kiss was unwanted and demeaning.
A few dozen residents of Motril on Monday gathered outside the church, shouting, clapping and holding up signs in support of Rubiales and his mother. “Stop hunt against Rubiales, enough!” read one of the signs.
Some residents said calls for Rubiales to step down were an “excessive” punishment.
“We are talking about a little kiss, he didn’t kill anyone,” one said.
However, there are presently 81 players, including Hermoso, are on strike, until the federation’s leadership changes.
Acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz also demanded the dismissal of the head coaches of both men's and women's national squads.
In another remarkable development on Monday, reports in Spain said RFEF general secretary Andreu Camps had reported interference from the Spanish government in sporting matters to Uefa – something which contravenes the European football governing body’s regulations and threatened La Liga clubs’ involvement in continental competition.
The apparent purpose was to pressure the government, who are looking to issue their own suspension on Rubiales into backing down.
Uefa rejected the request, however, as the process is being handled by Fifa, and it has written off the complaint as Rubiales has since been replaced by an interim president, Pedro Rocha.
As the matter drags on, criticism from the world of football and far beyond has not stopped mounting.
The spokesman for the United Nations secretary-general on Monday pitched into the sexism row engulfing Spain, asking: “How difficult is it not to kiss somebody on the lips?“
Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres, called on authorities to address sexism “in a manner that respects the rights of all female athletes”. REUTERS, AFP