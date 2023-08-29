Fifa to push for Luis Rubiales to be banned from football for 15 years, according to report

MADRID – Football’s world governing body Fifa is reportedly pushing for Luis Rubiales to be banned from all football activities for 15 years, after the Spanish Football Federation’s (RFEF) withdrawal of support for its disgraced president.

Regional representatives of the RFEF late on Monday demanded the immediate resignation of Rubiales for grabbing player Jenni Hermoso and kissing her on the lips following Spain’s win at the Women’s World Cup.

The move came as the situation spiralled into a national row over women’s rights, macho behaviour and sexual abuse with many acting ministers asking for Rubiales to leave.

Many of the federation representatives had originally applauded Rubiales when he announced last Friday he would not quit, but on Monday asked him to step down after the country's High Court prosecutor opened a preliminary investigation on whether he might have committed an act of sexual aggression.

They called for a restructuring of key positions in the federation as well “to allow for a new phase of management in Spanish football” with more gender equality.

It has also been rumoured that sources involved in the disciplinary process have told the Daily Mail that Fifa wants Rubiales to be banned for up to 15 years – which is the maximum permitted by its statutes.

The body provisionally suspended him for 90 days last week while they open proceedings against him – but the president may have resigned before that if he heeds the request from the RFEF’s 19 regional presidents.

"Following recent events and the unacceptable behaviour that has seriously damaged Spanish football's image, the (regional) presidents demand that Luis Rubiales immediately resign," the representatives said in a statement.

“We will urge the relevant authorities to carry out a profound and imminent organisational restructuring in strategic positions of the federation in order to make way for a new stage in the management of Spanish football.”

The about-turn at the federation added pressure on Rubiales, who has refused to step down because he insisted the kiss – which took place in a live broadcast – was consensual.