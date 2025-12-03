FIFA taps Village People for show as Trump influence dominates draw

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The U.S. President-elect Donald Trump dances onstage as the Village People perform during a rally the day before he is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dec 3 - The disco legends behind President Donald Trump's favourite campaign anthem will take centre stage at Friday's World Cup draw, FIFA has announced, in what promises to be a star-studded affair with distinctly Trumpian overtones.

The Village People will deliver a rendition of "Y.M.C.A." at the Kennedy Center in Washington to cap off the draw for the 2026 tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The song became a staple at Trump's campaign rallies and Mar-a-Lago fundraisers, where the president has been seen dancing along.

FIFA described Friday's show as a "world-class entertainment line-up" featuring supermodel and television personality Heidi Klum, comedian Kevin Hart and actor Danny Ramirez as co-hosts.

Performances will include classical singer Andrea Bocelli and a duet by British pop star Robbie Williams, FIFA's music ambassador, and American singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Trump overhauled the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in February, becoming chairman of the organisation, replacing billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein, and firing its president, Deborah Rutter.

Adding another layer of Trump connection, FIFA also plans to unveil its new "Peace Prize – Football Unites the World" during the event, an award widely expected to go to Trump after his calls for a Nobel Peace Prize earlier this year.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended Trump's inauguration in January and has previously said the U.S. leader deserved global recognition for his role in brokering a ceasefire in the Middle East.

The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the largest edition in the tournament's history.

Expanded to 48 teams and 104 matches, the event will span venues from Mexico City to Vancouver and from New York to Los Angeles, with the bulk of games staged in U.S. stadiums as FIFA looks to tap into the world's biggest sports market. REUTERS