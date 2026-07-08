FIFA suspended two US national team staffers for Belgium game: Reports

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US fans standing for the national anthem during their 4-1 World Cup last-16 defeat by Belgium at Lumen Field in Seattle on July 6.

– Two US men’s national team staff members were suspended by FIFA for the team’s World Cup last-16 match against Belgium on July 6.

Team manager Sam Zapatka and US Soccer Federation vice-president of security Frank Pannell were not allowed at the match, multiple media outlets reported on July 7.

FIFA reportedly handed out the suspensions pre-game on July 6 without specifying an exact reason.

The US Soccer Federation also did not address the cause behind the punishment, though it did say it was unrelated to its work that resulted in Folarin Balogun’s red-card suspension getting pushed back.

According to ESPN, the two were sanctioned regarding a violation of FIFA match protocols as well as people having access to areas where they should not have been.

Per the report, no physical dispute occurred.

Balogun started on July 6 in a match the US lost 4-1 to Belgium.

The forward was sent off for a bad tackle in the second half of the Bosnia and Herzegovina game, and players who receive a red card are not allowed to return to the pitch during or after that contest.

Front Office Sports reported that the cause of the two suspensions might have been due to Balogun coming back onto the field on July 1 to celebrate the US’ 2-0 win over Bosnia in Santa Clara, California.

Per multiple media outlets, Zapatka joined US Soccer in 2015 and has been in his job since 2020.

In an April article, Seton Hall University newspaper The Setonian wrote that Pannell previously worked for the Secret Service, the CIA and in the private sector.

Meanwhile, US Soccer said it will resume talks with coach Mauricio Pochettino over his future after a period of “rest and reflection”.

The 54-year-old’s contract expires after the World Cup.

His future has become a central question following a disappointing end to the campaign for a US side that had hoped to make a deep run on home soil.

The federation said it had held “positive conversations” with the former Tottenham Hotspur manager before the tournament about the future and that both sides agreed to continue discussions after a pause.

The Argentinian, who was seen kicking water bottles on the sideline in frustration during the last-16 exit in Seattle, has not yet commented on his future with the team.

While the result was disappointing, the game rewrote domestic viewership records.

It drew 30 million viewers on Fox, according to Nielsen preliminary data released on July 7. That far outpaced the Americans’ last-32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1, which at 24.429 million was the most-watched English-language football broadcast in the US for all of five days.

The peak audience for Belgium’s win over the US was 36.895 million viewers. REUTERS