Fifa probing 'misconduct' complaint involving Zambia women

SYDNEY – World governing body Fifa said on Friday it was investigating a misconduct complaint relating to the Zambian women’s team at the World Cup, vowing tough punishment if proven.

It did not provide details, citing confidentiality, but media reports said the incident involved coach Bruce Mwape allegedly rubbing a player’s breasts.

“We can confirm that a complaint has been received in relation to the Zambian women’s national team and this is currently being investigated,” a Fifa spokesperson said.

“Fifa takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident.”

Allegations of sexual abuse in the Zambian women’s set-up surfaced on social media last year, and Mwape was peppered with questions about them at the World Cup.

He denied the claims, calling them “fake”.

Fifa stressed that any allegations of abuse were handled in the strictest confidence.

“Where guilt is established, Fifa takes the strongest possible sanctions, including removing people from the game for life. Our track record demonstrates this,” it said.

Zambia were eliminated at the group stage of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

They suffered heavy defeats to Spain and Japan before winning their first-ever World Cup match, downing Costa Rica 3-1. AFP