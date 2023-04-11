Fifa predicts 2023 Women's World Cup will be 'watershed' moment

SYDNEY – Fifa has predicted that the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be a “watershed” moment that propels the game to another level, with the target to eventually rival the men’s version.

Women’s football is already enjoying a surge in popularity in some countries, and the July 20-Aug 20 tournament looks set to spark further global interest.

With 100 days till kick-off, Fifa’s chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman told NewsCorp Australia in comments published on Tuesday that more than two billion viewers were expected to tune in, double the previous tournament in France.

Record attendance is also predicted, with 650,000 tickets already snapped up.

Bareman said she believed the event would be a major turning point and a driver for social change, creating role models for young girls and helping promote gender equality.

“People will be saying, ‘That was the watershed moment that changed everything and took the game to the next level’,” she said.

“And that’s in every aspect – commercially, participation, popularity and growth.

“I think people will really look back and choose the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as that watershed moment where the growth, which is already exponential, just took off to the absolute next level.”

Bareman, a New Zealand-born former Samoan international, added that the ultimate goal was to grow the tournament to rival the men’s and get females on equal footing in terms of pay.

“We know the men’s World Cup is the primary source of revenue for Fifa and football, and that generates in excess of US$5 billion (S$6.7 billion) per edition, and that’s a clear target for women’s football,” she said.

“We want to get to that level... we’re still in our infancy as a product.

“But we have to look at what’s happening in the men’s game as an inspiration and a target, for me it’s got to be in the billions and we have to keep pushing.”

The tournament, which will take place in five Australian and four New Zealand cities, has been expanded from 24 to 32 teams for the first time.

It kicks off when New Zealand face Norway in Auckland and Australia meet Ireland in Sydney.

Hopeful the Matildas can have a deep run on home soil, Australia has boosted funding for elite women’s programmes in recent years but officials are still hoping to have better resources to handle an expected rise in grassroots participation.

“Currently, only 40 per cent of football facilities nationwide are classified as female-friendly,” Football Australia said.

“It is imperative that we invest in our 2,400+ community clubs across the country to ensure they are adequately prepared for the expected surge in female participation, and participation in the sport more broadly.”