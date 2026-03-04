FIFA optimistic amid chaos 100 days out from the World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The New York/New Jersey's FIFA World Cup 2026 logo is revealed during the kick-off event in Times Square in New York City on May 18, 2023.

NEW YORK – Despite the unprecedented situation of a host country being at war with a World Cup qualifier, football’s world governing body FIFA is still optimistic about its upcoming tournament that is 100 days away from kicking off.

The US joined Israel last weekend in starting a war with Iran, which is scheduled to play its first World Cup match in mid-June in Los Angeles. No decision has been made on Iran’s participation, with a FIFA official saying on Feb 28 that the organiser is monitoring the situation.

The head of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, warned within hours of the start of the war that his nation could refuse to play in the tournament, saying “we cannot look forward to the World Cup with hope”.

US President Donald Trump said on March 3 that he did not care whether Iran participated in the tournament.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s message on March 3 to mark 100 days to go until kick-off, avoided directly mentioning the war, saying only the World Cup “will have the world coming together, and this is probably the most important fact in this particular period of time”.

However, Amy Hopfinger, FIFA’s chief business and strategy officer, said on March 3 during an interview for the Bloomberg Business of Soccer podcast that the organisation was working closely with host cities and governments to “make sure that we are delivering the most safe and secure World Cup that we possibly can.”

Other potential hurdles for World Cup organisers have emerged in Mexico, which joins the US and Canada as host nations. In late February, violence erupted in Guadalajara, Mexico’s second biggest city which is hosting four matches, after a crackdown on a drug cartel.

A weekend of violence left at least 27 security force agents, 46 suspected cartel members and one civilian dead, with the city under quasi-lockdown as drug gangs rampaged.

Still, Infantino has said he is confident the matches will go ahead in Mexico, and the country’s president Claudia Sheinbaum insists there is “no risk” to fans.

“The situation in Mexico is one that we were tracking from the very beginning, with our team on the ground in Mexico as well as the federal government there.” Hopfinger said.

“We don’t need a situation like what happened in Mexico, though, to make sure that we’re having these safety and security conversations because we’re doing that day in and day out.”

Iran’s World Cup spot could play out in a few different ways. The team could withdraw, citing a boycott or safety concerns. The US might block the team from entering the country.

Travellers from Iran have already been barred from entering the US under a ban by the Trump administration in 2025. But exemptions were allowed at that time for athletes and support staff travelling for the World Cup, Olympics or other major sporting events.

Other targeted nations include Haiti, Senegal and Ivory Coast, who all qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, other nations, potentially including the loser of a play-off match where Iraq is due to play against Bolivia or Suriname, could take Iran’s place.

The men’s national team from Iran qualified for the World Cup in 2025 and are scheduled to play their first match on June 15 against New Zealand. Belgium and Egypt are also in Iran’s group.

There are rising concerns about security funding in America due to a shutdown to parts of the US Department of Homeland Security. Host cities are still awaiting federal public-safety grants through a US$625 million (S$799.6 million) programme overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Cities are warning they don’t have much more time to wait.

While they wait for security funding, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the Federal Transit Administration is investing US$100 million in public transit systems to prepare host cities for the World Cup.

FIFA has also been criticised for a pricing system that’s reportedly charging a lot more for tickets than past World Cup tournaments. In response, Hopfinger said it’s “in part, a virtue of being in this market” as FIFA tries to provide access “where and when it can.”

Meanwhile, tickets for the play-off tournament in Mexico went on sale on Feb 3 at bargain prices compared to the Finals, with fans able to secure a seat for as little as 200 Mexican pesos (S$14), FIFA announced.

The prices are in stark contrast to the Finals where the eye-watering costs have fans crying foul. The cheapest ticket for the Finals is US$60 but dynamic pricing and the resale market have left many fans priced out.

The tournament will determine two of the final six nations to qualify for the World Cup. Iraq, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bolivia, New Caledonia, Jamaica and Suriname will play at two stadiums that are also venues for the World Cup finals.

Guadalajara and Monterrey will stage the inter-confederation playoff tournament from March 26 to 31. BLOOMBERG, AFP, REUTERS