FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings over Islamophobic chants in Spain-Egypt match

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The Egyptian Football Association has condemned the chants as an entirely unacceptable "repugnant act of racism,"

World football’s governing body FIFA told AFP on April 7 that it had opened disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish football federation over anti-Muslim chants heard at a recent match between Spain and Egypt.

A section of fans at the RCDE stadium in Barcelona had chanted “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim”, during the international friendly on March 31.

“FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings today against the Spanish FA for the incidents in the friendly against Egypt,” the governing body told AFP.

It was the latest in a string of similar incidents to overshadow Spanish football in recent years, with Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior in particular repeatedly racially abused.

Last week, Spanish police said they were investigating “Islamophobic and xenophobic” chants and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned an “unacceptable” incident while insisting that an “uncivil minority” would not be allowed to tarnish the country.

The Spanish Football Federation had also condemned the chants while Spain forward Lamine Yamal, who is Muslim and played in the match, blasted “a lack of respect” by those who are “ignorant and racist”.

The Egyptian Football Association also condemned the chants as an entirely unacceptable “repugnant act of racism,” and added that the acts of a small group of spectators would not affect the close relations between the Spanish and Egyptian federations. AFP, REUTERS