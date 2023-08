Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Spain football president Luis Rubiales over kiss

LAUSANNE – Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales on Thursday after the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president kissed Spain star Jenni Hermoso on the lips following the Women’s World Cup final last Sunday.

“The Fifa disciplinary committee informed Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final,” world football’s governing body said in a statement.

Fifa said the incident “may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the Fifa disciplinary code”.

On Wednesday, Spain star Hermoso released a joint statement with union Futpro, which called for action to be taken against the RFEF president.

“We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable,” the statement said.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International offered its backing to Hermoso on Thursday.

“Amnesty International wants to show its support for the demands of the player, who has asked the (RFEF) to set underway ‘exemplary measures’ regarding the non-consensual kiss,” said the organisation in a statement.

“(We) underline that this behaviour is a form of sexual violence like any other, and cannot be justified in any way.”

Spain’s women’s football league, Liga F, has also called for Rubiales to be sacked.

The RFEF has opened an investigation into Rubiales’ conduct and is holding an emergency meeting on Friday.

Rubiales, 46, initially attacked his critics before eventually apologising, but the criticism of his behaviour has not abated.

Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez previously said that Rubiales’ apology for the kiss was “not enough”.

Earlier on Thursday, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti criticised the country’s football head for his conduct.

“It’s a very delicate topic. Like most people, it was behaviour that I obviously did not like. It was not the behaviour of a president of the federation,” said Ancelotti, before concluding: “I don’t know if he should resign or not. I think he will take the most adequate decision.”

Celta Vigo coach Rafael Benitez, who faces Real on Friday, added: “The success of the national team is the news and, unfortunately, it’s been relegated to the background.

“We all agree we have seen behaviour which was not correct, and the competent authorities are there to take decisions.”

Getafe president Angel Torres criticised Rubiales on Wednesday and said Rubiales could not spend “one minute more” in his post.

American forward Megan Rapinoe, the world’s highest-profile women’s player, was similarly scathing in an interview with The Atlantic earlier this week.

“What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni has to be physically assaulted by this guy,” said the 38-year-old Rapinoe, who described Rubiales’ behaviour as portraying “a deep level of misogyny and sexism”. AFP